European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
PARIS Nov 16 The chairman of French bank BNP Paribas, Michel Pebereau, said on Wednesday that France was taking the necessary measures to protect its prized triple-A credit rating.
"Faced with difficulties, the authorities have taken courageous measures that were necessary," Pebereau told journalists in Paris. "These programmes are in hand."
Last week, the government announced its second round of belt-tightening measures in three months, designed to keep deficit targets within reach in the face of slowing growth. (Reporting By Matthias Blamont, Writing by Alexandria Sage)
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9