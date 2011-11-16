PARIS Nov 16 The chairman of French bank BNP Paribas, Michel Pebereau, said on Wednesday that France was taking the necessary measures to protect its prized triple-A credit rating.

"Faced with difficulties, the authorities have taken courageous measures that were necessary," Pebereau told journalists in Paris. "These programmes are in hand."

Last week, the government announced its second round of belt-tightening measures in three months, designed to keep deficit targets within reach in the face of slowing growth. (Reporting By Matthias Blamont, Writing by Alexandria Sage)