PARIS Dec 12 A loss of France's AAA
credit rating would add to the country's difficulties but would
not be insurmountable, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in
a interview published Monday.
Sarkozy told Le Monde newspaper that the ratings agencies
had identified French banks as a risk to France's rating, but
the European Banking Authority had deemed them to need less
capital than their German counterparts.
He said this was "good news" and not a single cent of the
state budget would go towards raising the 7.7 billion euros in
capital the authority said French banks needed.
If ratings agencies were to downgrade France, Sarkozy said
the government would handle the situation with "a cool head".
"It would be one more difficulty, but not insurmountable,"
he said.