PARIS Jan 13 French President Nicolas Sarkozy reaffirmed in a meeting with his finance minister on Friday that he is committed to taking "strong decisions" in the coming weeks to boost growth, employment and competitiveness, his office said.

The statement made no reference to France's credit rating, which sources have said would be cut later on Friday by Standard & Poor's.

It said Sarkozy, who is meeting unions this month to discuss proposals to overhaul labour rules and welfare financing, had met Finance Minister Francois Baroin at scheduled talks with business leaders at Sarkozy's office.