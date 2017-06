PARIS Nov 29 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon dismissed as baseless on Tuesday a report in French newspaper La Tribune saying that ratings agency Standard and Poor's might soon cut its outlook on France.

"I can tell you that La Tribune is reporting nonsense," Fillon told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference, after the daily newspaper reported that S&P could change its outlook on France within days. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont)