Nov 29 Credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to
negative within the next 10 days, a French newspaper reported on
Monday, citing several sources. Such a move would signal a
possible downgrade.
La Tribune said on its Web site that S&P had planned to make
the announcement last Friday but postponed it for unknown
reasons.
France's ratings outlook is currently stable but there have
been rumours for months of a possible downgrade by one or more
of the ratings agencies.
An S&P spokesman in Melbourne declined to comment on the
report.
