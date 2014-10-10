(Adds details, finance ministry statement)

PARIS Oct 10 Standard & Poor's kept its rating on France at the second-highest level in its scale on Friday but said the outlook was negative in light of a deteriorating budgetary situation and difficulties pushing through reforms.

The ratings agency said the French economy's high income per capita and productivity, its diversification, and its stable financial sector justified keeping the current rating for now.

"We believe that, due to policy implementation risk related to the budgetary consolidation and structural reforms, a recovery of the French economy could prove elusive and that France's public finances might deteriorate beyond 2014, although this is not our base-case scenario," it said in a statement.

The French government confirmed at the start of the month that it would not cut its public deficit as fast as it had promised its EU partners due to weaker than expected growth and inflation.

"The economic situation is weighing on our budgetary balance, but the government has made the choice to stick to its objectives," Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a statement.

"We are implementing the spending cuts announced...we are pressing ahead with the necessary reforms to support growth in the medium term," he said.

The government now expects the deficit to fall in line with an EU-mandated target of 3 percent of economic output in 2017 instead of 2015 as previously promised.

As result of the overshoot, the government expects the national debt to keep rising and peak at 98.0 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.

Despite the worse outlook for the public finances, investors are extending credit to the government at the lowest rates on record, selling its benchmark 10-year at a yield of only 1.32 percent at the last long-term bond auction.

Sapin said French debt was among the safest and the most liquid in the euro zone with a solid investor base which was fed by a coherent economic strategy.

S & P downgraded France to AA -- the second highest rating in its scale -- from AA+ with a stable outlook in November 2013. (Reporting by John Irish and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)