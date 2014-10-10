(Adds details, finance ministry statement)
PARIS Oct 10 Standard & Poor's kept its rating
on France at the second-highest level in its scale on Friday but
said the outlook was negative in light of a deteriorating
budgetary situation and difficulties pushing through reforms.
The ratings agency said the French economy's high income per
capita and productivity, its diversification, and its stable
financial sector justified keeping the current rating for now.
"We believe that, due to policy implementation risk related
to the budgetary consolidation and structural reforms, a
recovery of the French economy could prove elusive and that
France's public finances might deteriorate beyond 2014, although
this is not our base-case scenario," it said in a statement.
The French government confirmed at the start of the month
that it would not cut its public deficit as fast as it had
promised its EU partners due to weaker than expected growth and
inflation.
"The economic situation is weighing on our budgetary
balance, but the government has made the choice to stick to its
objectives," Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a statement.
"We are implementing the spending cuts announced...we are
pressing ahead with the necessary reforms to support growth in
the medium term," he said.
The government now expects the deficit to fall in line with
an EU-mandated target of 3 percent of economic output in 2017
instead of 2015 as previously promised.
As result of the overshoot, the government expects the
national debt to keep rising and peak at 98.0 percent of gross
domestic product in 2016.
Despite the worse outlook for the public finances, investors
are extending credit to the government at the lowest rates on
record, selling its benchmark 10-year at a yield of only 1.32
percent at the last long-term bond auction.
Sapin said French debt was among the safest and the most
liquid in the euro zone with a solid investor base which was fed
by a coherent economic strategy.
S & P downgraded France to AA -- the second highest rating
in its scale -- from AA+ with a stable outlook in November 2013.
(Reporting by John Irish and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)