ROUEN, France, July 24 A French court extended
the deadline to submit bids for the troubled Petit-Couronne
refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus to August 24, legal
representatives of two bidding companies said on Tuesday.
"The court will take a decision on Sept. 4," Pascal
Defalque, lawyer for Net Oil, one of the bidding companies, told
Reuters on the sidelines of the court hearing in Rouen,
northwestern France.
Two bidders unveiled their offers earlier on Tuesday,
Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an address
in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, and Net Oil, a group
composed of associates, notably of Roger Tamraz, a Middle
Eastern businessman active in oil and gas.