PARIS Jan 3 LyondellBasell has started to mothball its 105,000 barrels per day Berre refinery in southeastern France, giving the firm an extra year to find a buyer for its ailing refinery, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The group started the process of putting the refinery in cocoon mode, meaning it will be stopped and cleaned, giving another year for a potential acquirer to buy the refinery.

"We are on schedule and the process should be finalised in the next few days," the spokesman said.

LyondelBasell's decision on Sept 26 to shut the refinery, which employs 370 workers, and the ensuing strike at the plant threatened to reignite a nationwide protest of French refinery workers, reviving the memory of a month-long stoppage in 2010.

But labour unions later decided not to join the Berre refinery workers' strike.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and putting Swiss-based refiner Petroplus in serious difficulty.

Petroplus, which closed its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011, temporarily closed three of its five refineries after bankers froze its credit lines abruptly last week.