PETIT-COURONNE, France Feb 24 The French
government has reached deal with Royal Dutch Shell to
restart the Petit-Couronne refinery and keep it in business for
six months, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday.
"I am a man of my word. It's signed. I'm not saying the
refinery is saved but it keeps it in work for six months," he
told workers at the plant.
The plant in northern France stopped production after Swiss
owner Petroplus filed for insolvency last month.
The French government and unions have been seeking to
restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in
order to make the site viable for a future buyer.