PETIT-COURONNE, France Feb 24 The French government has reached deal with Royal Dutch Shell to restart the Petit-Couronne refinery and keep it in business for six months, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday.

"I am a man of my word. It's signed. I'm not saying the refinery is saved but it keeps it in work for six months," he told workers at the plant.

The plant in northern France stopped production after Swiss owner Petroplus filed for insolvency last month.

The French government and unions have been seeking to restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in order to make the site viable for a future buyer.