PETIT-COURONNE, France Feb 24 French President Nicolas Sarkozy announced on Friday a temporary supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell to restart the Petit-Couronne refinery as the authorities try to keep the site going after owner Petroplus became crippled by debt.

Under the deal Shell will supply crude oil for processing at the plant to maintain activity for six months, Sarkozy said.

Shell will also provide 20 million out of 50 million euros needed to pay for the resumption of the plant, he said.

"I am a man of my word. It's signed. I'm not saying the refinery is saved but it keeps it in work for six months," he told workers at the plant during a visit aimed to show his will to save France's ailing industry, a key issue ahead of presidential elections which get underway in April.

The plant stopped production at the end of last month when Swiss owner Petroplus filed for insolvency.

The French government and unions have been seeking to restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in order to make the site viable for a future buyer.

"We now have to fight for the hardest part, which is the buyer," Sarkozy said ahead of a meeting with unions. "If we had not restarted the refinery, there could not be a buyer."

Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith.

Petroplus has closed or idled refineries since filing for insolvency in several jurisdictions last month due to high debt and poor margins.