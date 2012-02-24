PETIT-COURONNE, France Feb 24 French
President Nicolas Sarkozy announced on Friday a temporary supply
deal with Royal Dutch Shell to restart the
Petit-Couronne refinery as the authorities try to keep the site
going after owner Petroplus became crippled by debt.
Under the deal Shell will supply crude oil for
processing at the plant to maintain activity for six months,
Sarkozy said.
Shell will also provide 20 million out of 50 million
euros needed to pay for the resumption of the plant, he
said.
"I am a man of my word. It's signed. I'm not saying the
refinery is saved but it keeps it in work for six months," he
told workers at the plant during a visit aimed to show his will
to save France's ailing industry, a key issue ahead of
presidential elections which get underway in April.
The plant stopped production at the end of last month when
Swiss owner Petroplus filed for insolvency.
The French government and unions have been seeking to
restart output at Petit-Couronne, which employs 550 workers, in
order to make the site viable for a future buyer.
"We now have to fight for the hardest part, which is the
buyer," Sarkozy said ahead of a meeting with unions. "If we had
not restarted the refinery, there could not be a buyer."
Three companies have shown interest in buying the French
Petit-Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus, including investor
groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith.
Petroplus has closed or idled refineries since
filing for insolvency in several jurisdictions last month due to
high debt and poor margins.