PARIS Feb 10 Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday.

A deadline to express interest in the refinery, put under judicial protection last month, is closing on Friday and offers have to be submitted by March 15. (Reporting By Marc Parrad and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)