PARIS/ROUEN Feb 10 Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday.

A deadline to express interest in the refinery, put under judicial protection last month, is closing on Friday, and offers have to be submitted by March 15, he added.

One unidentified company is also in talks to sign a "processing contract" by the end of next week to allow the refinery to process crude on the firm's behalf, the representative said.

"Forty million euros ($53.2 million) need to be found by the end of next week to pay the costs, the salaries and the work to restart the refinery," he said.

It would take two to two and a half months before the refinery could be restarted, he added.

