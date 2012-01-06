* CGT refining unions gathering Jan 12 to discuss industry

* Official says it is getting harder to mobilise people

PARIS Jan 6 France's leading CGT union is discussing possible action after Swiss oil refiner Petroplus temporarily shut three of its European refineries, a senior CGT official said on Friday, but downplayed the prospect of a new nationwide strike.

Charles Foulard, coordinator of the CGT union at French oil major Total, said he remained skeptical a large-scale strike could be decided because of the deteriorating economic environment and the scars left in the industry by a month-long stoppage that paralysed France in October 2010.

"We are gathering CGT's refining unions on Jan. 12 to discuss the situation of the French refining industry, not just the situation at the Petit-Couronne refinery," Foulard told Reuters.

Petroplus is in the process of stopping its under-performing French Petit-Couronne refinery as well as its plants in Cressier, Switzerland, and in Antwerp, in Belgium after bankers froze the credit facilities the group used to purchase oil.

The plight of Petroplus worsened on Thursday as lenders extended the freeze on its borrowing to all credit lines, on top of $1 billion choked off last week.

"We will see what is possible to do, put in place a multiple action plan, which could include strike action, operations to suspend temporarily operations," said Foulard, who coordinated the 2010 strike at Total's five French refineries.

But he called for caution, saying the mood was not yet one of national strike. "Today there is a need for a strong action for things to change but we are in a context of crisis in which it's getting harder to mobilise people. The 2010 conflict has also left traces," he added.

Many French refinery workers still bear the marks of the 2010 marathon strike, which was sparked by protests over pension reform, as they failed to obtain guarantees that European refiners would continue investing in France.

The strike also further weakened the sector's business. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Marie Maitre and James Jukwey)