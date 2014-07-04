PARIS, July 4 The show will not go on at the
Avignon Festival on Friday, as theatre workers voted for a
one-day strike that hits the prestigious arts festival's opening
night in a dispute over unemployment benefits.
The industrial action, one of several in recent months, is
another headache for France which has to curb benefits spending
to reach EU-imposed deficit reduction targets and implement a
raft of economic reforms.
A union spokesman told Reuters that 71 percent of employees,
from actors to stage hands, voted on Thursday night in favour of
a stoppage on day one, also reserving the right to repeat their
action.
Temporary arts workers have been protesting throughout
France in recent months over what they say is an unfair new
contract that curtails their generous unemployment benefits.
Their threats to disrupt major summer festivals that attract
hundreds of thousands of visitors, from Avignon to the annual
opera spree in Aix-en-Provence, have prompted the government to
launch talks to agree on a mutually acceptable new unemployment
insurance scheme.
France's some 100,000 casual festival workers enjoy special
status under law when they draw unemployment benefits between
jobs, creating a disproportionate drain on the country's Unedic
unemployment fund, which carries a 4 billion-euro deficit.
Although the Socialist government of Francois Hollande is
trying to contain benefits spending to reach EU-imposed deficit
reduction targets, the festival workers, called "intermittents",
say their privileged status keeps French culture vibrant, as it
allows them to support themselves between jobs.
The strike forced the cancellation of both "The Prince of
Homburg," a play by 19th-century Romantic writer Heinrich von
Kleist, and the musical show "Coup Fatal" (Fatal Blow) featuring
musicians from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Avignon
Festival Director Olivier Py announced.
Also disrupting vacationers' and locals' lives is an 11-day
strike by ferry workers that is bottling up summer traffic
between mainland France and the sun-soaked island of Corsica off
its southeastern coast.
Workers at the loss-making SNCM, which is part-owned by the
French state, oppose plans to lay off 500 out of the
2,600-strong workforce and the company's refusal to buy new
ships. It is the third strike this year at the SNCM.
The strike has disrupted the local economy, delaying freight
and frustrating farmers, small shop owners, and hotel and
restaurant workers dependent on tourism.
In an escalation of tensions on Thursday, over 100 fed-up
local workers at Porto-Vecchio on the isle's southeast coast
hurled stones at an SNCM boat occupied by strikers, who
responded with water cannon.
On Friday, frustrated locals, including farmers, planned a
protest in front of local government offices in Ajaccio and
Bastia.
Last month, an extended strike by railway workers protesting
over reform of the country's rail transit system aggravated
commuters and the government, which took a tough stance against
unions before the action fizzled out.
