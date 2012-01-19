France's President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a New Year speech on economy and employment in Chassieu, near Lyon, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LYON, France President Nicolas Sarkozy singled out high labour costs on Thursday as the Achilles' heel of the French economy, laying the groundwork for controversial reforms later this month in an 11th hour push on jobs before the end of his term.

The speech came just a day after Sarkozy unveiled a job aid package worth 430 million euros and outlined a starker vision, complete with warnings about the need to rein in welfare spending in the face of a Europe-wide unemployment crisis.

With jobless claims at a twelve-year high and a struggle for re-election looming in April-May, Sarkozy took a tough-love approach to tell voters that painful decisions were necessary to preserve France's economic model.

Unless labour costs were brought down, he warned, days after ratings agency Standard & Poor's stripped France of its triple-A credit score, French industry would keep bleeding jobs and the broader economy would suffer.

"In 15 years France has lost half a million industrial jobs. If we keep it up there will be no more factories," Sarkozy told economic actors in Lyon, in eastern France. "The priority of priorities must therefore be to alleviate the cost of labour."

The speech coincides with a similar push for reform in Spain, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, battling a jobless rate of 23.5 percent, has promised to wage war on unemployment with an overhaul of the labour system by early February.

France's efforts will be geared, first and foremost, toward helping French companies regain a foothold in European markets, Sarkozy said. According to Eurostat, hourly labour costs in France were four euros higher than in Germany for the service sector in 2010, and about one euro dearer for manufacturing.

The costs -- which measure how much employers pay to keep staff per hour -- have risen faster in France than in Germany in the past decade, contributing to a decline in French exports.

As the downturn hits home, bringing a glut of industrial shutdowns in its wake, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has become a key threat for Sarkozy's re-election chances.

Much of Sarkozy's speech was geared at countering Le Pen's anti-euro platform, criticising "lies" as he argued that making France more competitive was "the only way".

Le Pen is the third most popular candidate behind frontrunner Hollande and Sarkozy, with an LH2 poll from January 15 showing her support rising by 3 percentage points in a month.

On Wednesday, the centre-right president pledged 430 million euros worth of job-saving measures, geared at beefing up job training schemes and a little-used partial unemployment scheme to allow companies to keep workers on during a downturn.

Economists question the long-term impact on unemployment of such measures, which Sarkozy said would be budget-neutral, and therefore drawn from other spending areas.

But they took a brighter view of plans for deeper reforms to be unveiled at the end of January. These include plans to shift labour contributions to value-added taxes, a so-called "Social VAT", and bringing pay and work-time talks down to the firm level, emulating Denmark's "flexicurity" model by which workers trade more flexible terms on work-time and pay for job guarantees.

"Should one be allowed to talk, negotiate, discuss working hours and pay flexibility at the company level?" Sarkozy said, adding, "We will take strong measures on the matter."

For Societe Generale economist Michel Martinez, giving firms more flexibility in pay talks would help to ease "labour market rigidities" singled out by S&P in its decision, but only after lengthy negotiations between unions and employers.

There was little chance that both chambers of Parliament would approve of the measure before February 23, he noted, when it goes into recess ahead of the election two months later.

As for Social VAT, it would be unfavourable in the short-term but in the longer term "enhance French competitiveness, increase potential GDP by 0.4 percentage points, create 100,000 jobs and improve the current-account balance by 0.2 percentage points of GDP", Martinez wrote in a research note.

(Writing and additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Toby Chopra)