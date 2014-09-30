PARIS, Sept 30 All but a handful of France's
pharmacies were closed on Tuesday to protest the Socialist
government's plans to introduce more competition into the
sector.
Pharmacists were the latest profession to challenge
President Francois Hollande's plans to deregulate their
activities following a first-ever street protest earlier this
month by notaries.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron hopes to give the euro
zone's second-biggest economy a boost by shaking up regulations
that currently give 37 professions, ranging from court clerks to
taxi drivers, a monopoly-like grip on their industry.
Pharmacists are worried that the reform will allow
supermarkets to sell over-the-counter drugs and pave the way to
big outside investors buying up owner-run pharmacies.
About 97 percent of the pharmacies not ordered by law to
remain open remained shuttered on Tuesday, according to the
national order of pharmacists.
Big retailers like supermarket chain E.Leclerc are lobbying
hard to win the right to sell non-prescription drugs, including
by airing prime-time television spots.
Macron, a 36-year-old former investment banker who was also
previously Hollande's top economic adviser, said there were many
false ideas circulating about the deregulation bill, which he
aims to present at the end of the year.
"The bill aims to modernise the country in order to create
activity wherever it's possible and to lower prices for
households and companies," Macron said in an interview with
regional newspaper Paris-Normandie.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Natalie Huet)