* Facing protests, govt dropped heavy truck tax
* Ministers at odds over taxing toll road operators
* Government's resolve to reform being tested
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Oct 9 The French government was split on
Friday over how to recoup lost revenues after it dropped a
contested levy on heavy trucks, a move which also raised doubts
over its resolve to stand up to lobbies on unpopular reforms.
Facing a protest threat from hauliers, President Francois
Hollande's Socialist government on Thursday suspended the
so-called "ecotax" for the second time in two months - this time
for what it called an indefinite period.
Environment Minister Segolene Royal said she did not want to
see a trucker protest spiral out of control. But the move
immediately raised questions about how France will make up the
some 400 million euros in lost receipts just as Paris heads into
a clash with EU partners over broken deficit-cutting promises.
Royal proposed an extra levy on motorway operators owned by
firms including Vinci and Eiffage, arguing
they benefited from overly favourable concession contracts
agreed with the previous conservative government.
But Finance Minister Michel Sapin poured cold water on that
suggestion, noting that their concession contracts were drafted
to require the state to pay hefty compensation if broken.
"The compensation would be an increase in the tolls. Would
that be a good idea, including for trucks? I am not convinced,"
Sapin said on the sidelines of an IMF meeting in Washington.
"Otherwise, if the compensation is to extend the length of
the concession - even though we consider that their concessions
are already extremely advantageous - I'm not sure that is a good
idea either," he added.
Royal had said that the state had "space to negotiate" with
the motorway operators, citing in particular that they were
seeking to extend their concessions. On Friday she said any
solution should not result in an increase in toll fees.
Earlier this week Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had also
voiced concern about toll road tariffs, putting pressure on
shares in Eiffage and Vinci. Their shares have shed 8.5 percent
and 3.5 percent respectively this week.
In addition to the lost revenues, the government would have
to pay compensation to the Ecomouv consortium charged with
building the toll collection system if it scraps the ecotax for
good. Philippe Duron, head of France's transport infrastructure
agency AFITF, put the compensation at 1.2-1.5 billion euros.
The retreat on the levy added to doubts over the willingness
of Hollande's government to push through unpopular measures at a
time when it is coming under presser from EU partners to reform.
It had already dropped support last month for Air France
management during a two-week pilots strike over its plans to
develop low-cost units outside France. However, it did not
flinch in a June rail strike over reform plans.
"The knockout blow delivered to the ecotax above all shows
the executive's lack of resistance to pressure from lobby
groups," noted Les Echos business daily in an editorial.
Cecile Duflot, a leading Green and former housing minister
for Hollande, said it was "a disastrous error".
"Whenever it's time to actually do something, no one's
there," she told RTL radio.
Bigger tests of the government's reform resolve are in store
as it already comes under pressure from pharmacists to notaries
over a bill due in the coming months that aims to inject a stiff
dose of competition into professions that currently enjoy a
monopoly-like grip over their industry.
(1 US dollar = 0.7892 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Marion Douet; editing by Mark
John)