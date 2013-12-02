PARIS Dec 2 France will introduce new legislation next year to clarify which stores can escape a general ban on Sunday opening, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

Ayrault, taking delivery of a government-commissioned report that suggested greater flexibility was needed, said the general ban on Sunday store openings should stay but that laws should be revamped to take on board the report's findings.

"We mustn't waste time and must find a temporary solution for certain difficult cases," Ayrault told a news conference.

The author of the report, Jean-Pierre Bailly, said the thrust of the reform would be to allow local authorities more flexibility so that shops, notably those in the home decorating and furnishing sectors, could open more often on Sundays.

Ayrault said the government endorsed the broad lines of the report but stressed the principle of a general ban would stay.

Several DIY chains, including Bricorama, Castorama and Leroy Merlin, have been pressing the Socialist government to allow them do business on Sunday to fight competition from Internet retailers working seven days a week.

The battle over Sunday opening restrictions has fuelled a wider debate over the balance between state protection of rest-time and employment opportunities in a country with a 35-hour work week but unemployment at a near-record 10.9 percent.

According to a survey by French union CFDT, 60 percent of people under 25, a category with a jobless rate of close to 25 percent, favour working on Sunday. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)