PARIS Dec 2 France will introduce new
legislation next year to clarify which stores can escape a
general ban on Sunday opening, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault
said on Monday.
Ayrault, taking delivery of a government-commissioned report
that suggested greater flexibility was needed, said the general
ban on Sunday store openings should stay but that laws should be
revamped to take on board the report's findings.
"We mustn't waste time and must find a temporary solution
for certain difficult cases," Ayrault told a news conference.
The author of the report, Jean-Pierre Bailly, said the
thrust of the reform would be to allow local authorities more
flexibility so that shops, notably those in the home decorating
and furnishing sectors, could open more often on Sundays.
Ayrault said the government endorsed the broad lines of the
report but stressed the principle of a general ban would stay.
Several DIY chains, including Bricorama, Castorama and Leroy
Merlin, have been pressing the Socialist government to allow
them do business on Sunday to fight competition from Internet
retailers working seven days a week.
The battle over Sunday opening restrictions has fuelled a
wider debate over the balance between state protection of
rest-time and employment opportunities in a country with a
35-hour work week but unemployment at a near-record 10.9
percent.
According to a survey by French union CFDT, 60 percent of
people under 25, a category with a jobless rate of close to 25
percent, favour working on Sunday.
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)