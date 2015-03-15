PARIS, March 15 Thousands of medics marched
through Paris on Sunday to protest against changes they say will
increase bureaucracy and harm healthcare but which the
government says are needed to ensure everyone has access to a
doctor.
Two days before lawmakers start discussing a new law,
doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, nurses and students from
around the country joined the medical profession's biggest
protest march in over two decades.
They carried banners reading "This law is extremely harmful
to health" and "Doctors are chained, people are lied to."
The wide-ranging law is part of government efforts to prove
to its European Union peers that it is serious about reforming
the economy.
Anger over the law focuses on the government's plan to make
it free to see a private practitioner at the point of use and
requiring the doctor to seek payment from the fund.
The standard practice now in France is to pay 23 euros
($24) up-front for a consultation and be reimbursed by the
public health insurance fund later - an arrangement the
Socialist government says puts many low-earners off going to the
doctor.
Practitioners say the reform will raise their administrative
workload and lead to late payments for their services. They also
say the bill will give private medical insurers too much power
and is a missed opportunity for an in-depth reform of France's
healthcare system.
"Doctors are against this ideological law that was drafted
without consulting us," surgeon Claude Rainier said as he
marched against the reform.
"We want to be able to practice medicine and not just do
paperwork," said Laurence Pique, a general practitioner in the
Paris region.
The healthcare bill, which opinion polls show is popular
among voters, comes just after the government forced a flagship
economic reform bill through parliament by decree, opening up
legal professions and broadening shop opening hours.
The economic bill also prompted demonstrations by
white-collar professionals such as notaries, bailiffs and court
clerks.
($1 = 0.9531 euros)
(Reporting by Thierry Chiarello and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing
by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)