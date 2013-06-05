PARIS, June 5 Nearly three-quarters of French
want President Francois Hollande to push further ahead with
economic reforms and are ready to make personal sacrifices as
long the pain is fairly distributed, a survey by pollster BVA
found on Wednesday.
No fewer than 67 percent of respondents agreed with the
statement "if we carry on like this, we are headed for
catastrophe" according to results of the telephone and Internet
survey of nearly 1,000 people conducted between May 29-30.
The findings cast doubt on a common international perception
that the French are unreceptive to change and highlighted what
BVA concluded was a "real calling into question" of decades of
French political leadership.
A full 80 percent of respondents concurred with the
statement that "our leaders have never had the courage to
undertake the difficult reforms which our country needs".
The poll found 74 percent were in favour of deeper reforms
in the labour market, pensions and unemployment benefits.
The survey was conducted last week just as the European
Commission urged France to rein in public spending, cut labour
costs and reform its pension system in return for winning two
extra years to bring its budget deficit within EU targets.
Hollande, who was elected in May last year, has already
implemented some moves to reduce high labour costs and has
promised laws setting out a major overhaul of the pension system
by the end of this year.
He has argued that his reform record can be judged only over
the full course of his five-year term, while critics - notably
in Brussels and Germany - want him to step up the pace.