PARIS Dec 30 France is considering allowing
banks to issue a new type of senior debt that could be used to
absorb losses if they run into financial trouble, according to a
proposed amendment to its financial code.
Governments around the world are bringing in new regulations
to ensure taxpayers will not have to foot the bill if a bank
fails, as happened during the 2008-9 financial crisis. But they
differ over how a lender's creditors should be treated in such a
scenario.
Rather than forcing existing bank senior bondholders to take
on greater risk, France is looking to introduce a new class of
bonds that could form part of a bank's total loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC).
"The project of the government reform would change the order
in which creditors of banks are called upon in case of
insolvency," the Finance Ministry said in a statement late
Sunday.
It would involve creating "a new class of loss-absorbing
debt securities".
The new type of unsecured bonds, which could be called
"senior junior", would find its place in the hierarchy of
creditors between subordinated debt and "classic" senior debt, a
Paris-based financial analyst said.
"The introduction of a new type of debt should be seen as
positive for the existing stock of senior unsecured debt which
will become "preferred" as well as Tier 2 bonds," analysts at
BNP Paribas said.
France is taking a different approach from Germany, which
has forced senior bondholders down the pecking order when it
comes to making claims against an ailing bank.
British banks are increasingly issuing holding company debt
which is more subordinated than operating company debt.
One French banker said issuing the new type of securities
was expected to be cheaper than issuing subordinated debt and
that banks had until 2019 to bolster their buffers.
CreditSights analysts said the proposal should be supportive
of the major French banks' senior and Tier 2 bond spreads in the
short term.
However, the reform will result in France's biggest listed
banks having to issue more debt to meet their TLAC requirements,
compared with German counterparts.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have
the biggest shortfall in TLAC-eligible capital among French
lenders, needing to raise 34 billion euros ($37 billion) and 20
billion euros of capital respectively.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's put BNP Paribas' 'A+'
long-term rating on CreditWatch with negative implications in
December, saying the bank had issued less subordinated and
hybrid debt over the past few years, while it waited for the
TLAC rules to be finalised.
