PARIS Aug 21 France's Socialist government said
it would study proposals to merge its broadcast and telecom
regulators with a decision on whether changes were needed to be
made after late November.
The move, which has been floated in the past but never
undertaken, would potentially shake up how large companies like
France Telecom, Vivendi and TF1 are
regulated.
Currently, the telecoms regulator ARCEP oversees telecom
operators, making key decisions on mobile licences and broadband
policy, while the CSA oversees France's TV and radio channels
with a particular mission to protect French culture and freedom
of speech.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Tuesday asked three
ministers to study whether the CSA and ARCEP should be merged to
keep up with the rapid technology changes transforming how
content is distributed and consumed.
"The ministers will submit their conclusions to the prime
minister before the end of November and propose any needed
regulatory changes or legislation," the statement said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)