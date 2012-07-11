PARIS, July 11 France's Socialist government will propose Gerard Rameix, a senior civil servant in charge of ensuring the flow of credit to companies, as the next head of the AMF financial markets regulator, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The nomination of Rameix, who previously served as the secretary-general of the AMF from 2004 to 2009, requires the approval of the finance commissions of parliament's lower house and the Senate.

