ERGUE-GABERIC France Jan 15 France will not
carry out the planned reduction of its stake in Renault
until the carmaker's share price picks up, Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
Macron had pledged to cut the holding back to its
longstanding level of 15 percent after temporarily raising it to
19.7 percent last April, in order to secure double voting rights
in a vote at the company's 2015 shareholder meeting.
Renault shares fell 8.9 percent on Thursday after the
disclosure that its offices had been raided by French
authorities investigating understated engine emissions in the
wake of the Volkswagen diesel test-rigging scandal.
At 1240 GMT on Friday the stock was down 3 percent at 75.42
euros.
"Our intention is not to sell these shares at a loss to the
taxpayer," Macron told reporters during a visit to an electric
bus factory in western France.
"We will divest these shares only when they have returned to
their normal price," he said, without elaborating on the
required level.
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain; writing by Laurence Frost;
editing by Jason Neely)