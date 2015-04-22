PARIS, April 22 The French government has completed its operation to increase its stake in carmaker Renault to 19.74 percent from 15.01, its APE investment holding company announced on Wednesday.

The APE's move is aimed at giving the state enough voting power to push through a resolution giving it and other long-term shareholders double voting rights at Renault's forthcoming annual shareholders' meeting.

It announced its plan on April 8. The AGM is scheduled for April 30.

The move has caused a row with Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, and with the company's other main shareholder, Japanese group Nissan, which holds a non-voting 15 percent stake.

Neither wants to see increased state influence.

Ghosn on April 16 demanded that the state back away from its plans to vote through the extra voting weight. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)