(Adds details, background)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, April 15 Renault will hold an
emergency board meeting on Thursday in response to French
government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its
alliance with Nissan, a company source with knowledge
of the matter said.
The afternoon board session has been scheduled to discuss
"shareholding changes", the source said, after France raised its
Renault stake to bolster its influence over the company in a
challenge to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.
Neither Renault nor the French government responded to calls
and messages seeking comment on Wednesday evening.
The French state unveiled moves on April 8 to increase its
Renault holding to 19.7 percent from 15 percent, and to block a
shareholder resolution proposed by Ghosn that would maintain one
vote per share in the company.
Legislation introduced under Socialist President Francois
Hollande doubles the voting rights of longer-term shareholders
in companies that do not explicitly opt out of the so-called
Florange law by a two-thirds majority vote.
By blocking the opt-out at the April 30 shareholder meeting,
the government aims to increase its own clout at the risk of
destabilising Renault's alliance with its 43.4 percent-owned
partner, Nissan.
Nissan holds a reciprocal 15 percent of Renault but no
voting rights - a sore point in their 16-year alliance - because
the larger Japanese group is deemed to be under Renault control.
The source did not say what options would be considered at
the board meeting.
Measures to rebalance the alliance have been considered in
the past, according to Renault and Nissan insiders - including a
Nissan capital increase or a reduction of Renault's stake.
Either could renew Nissan's voting rights in Renault.
(Writing and additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by
Andrew Callus)