PARIS, April 16 Renault's board asked the French state, its biggest shareholder, to back down from plans to increase its voting weight in the carmaker beyond this year, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

At an emergency meeting following moves by the French government to increase its Renault stake, the board also urged Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn to safeguard the balance of power in the carmaker's alliance with Nissan, underpinned by crossed shareholdings, the source said.

