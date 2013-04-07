PARIS, April 7 A majority of the French favour a
government reshuffle in the aftermath of a scandal that forced
the budget minister to resign after lying about a secret foreign
bank account, a poll showed on Sunday.
Socialist Hollande and his finance minister have spent the
past week fending off accusations of a cover-up after former
budget minister Jerome Cahuzac admitted lying about a secret
600,000-euro foreign bank account and was placed under formal
investigation by magistrates.
The scandal is a grave blow to Hollande, who had promised
his administration would be irreproachable, and raises the
pressure on the government as it struggles to reverse a rise in
unemployment and meet its economic targets.
A survey by IFOP for the weekly Journal du Dimanche on
Sunday showed that 60 percent of French people wanted Hollande
to reshuffle his team, including 42 percent of left-wing voters.
The poll also said 55 percent of people felt Hollande's
image had been tarnished at a time when approval ratings have
already slumped to below 30 percent for both him and his prime
minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault.
"For the French, the Cahuzac affair is not an isolated
case," said IFOP's Frederic Dabi. "There is a distrust towards
elected officials."
Hollande, who during his election campaign vowed his main
enemy would be the world of finance, faced further scrutiny on
Thursday over the business dealings of his campaign treasurer.
French media, citing leaked corporate data, reported that
Jean-Jacques Augier had joint ownership of two firms registered
in the Cayman Islands, a Caribbean tax haven.
Hollande has said he had no knowledge of his long-term
friend's businesses, while Augier is not suspected of doing
anything illegal.
The Cahuzac scandal and Hollande's low popularity have fed
media speculation that the president will have to reshuffle his
cabinet, with predictions ranging from the removal of Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici to replacing Ayrault.
Hollande and his ministers have so far dismissed the
possibility of a quick-fire reshuffle.
"The response is not to say that everybody is rotten and we
need a shake-up," Moscovici said on Europe 1 radio.
But fresh allegations on Sunday have again put the spotlight
on the scandal. Swiss media said Cahuzac may have falsified a
tax certificate to open an account and that the sums he wanted
to transfer were between 10 million and 15 million euros rather
than 600,000 euros. He has made no immediate comment about the
Swiss allegations.
Moscovici, Cahuzac's direct superior, was again forced to
fight suggestions that he knew about the accounts and defend the
government's handling of the affair.
"I am not the minister for the Cahuzac scandal," an
irritated Moscovici said. "I neither tried to exonerate him or
condemn him. I didn't know anything."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)