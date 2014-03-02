PARIS, March 2 The French film director Alain
Resnais, known for classics such as "Hiroshima, Mon Amour",
"Last Year at Marienbad" and the documentary "Night and Fog"
about Nazi concentration camps, died on Sunday at the age of 91.
Resnais, who was born in 1922 in northwestern France and
started his career with mid-length films in the 1940s, rose to
fame with "Night and Fog" and "Van Gogh", a short that won an
Oscar in its category in 1950.
In 1959, with author Marguerite Duras as scriptwriter, he
directed "Hiroshima, Mon Amour", a feature about a love affair
between a French woman and a Japanese architect that secured his
reputation as a feature-film director.
French President Francois Hollande joined a chorus of
condolences for Resnais, described as a highly original and
influential film-maker steeped in the pre-war cinema culture of
the United States.
"He constantly broke codes, rules and trends while appealing
to a vast audience," Hollande's office said in a statement.
The director won a lifetime achievement award at the Cannes
Film Festival in 2009, while the Berlin Film Festival awarded
him the Alfred Bauer prize for his last film, "Loving, Drinking
and Eating", to be released in France this month.
One of his favourite actors, Pierre Arditi, hailed the
director as extremely original.
"There is nothing that less resembles a Resnais film than
another Resnais film," Arditi told BFM TV. "He always tried to
avoid copying what he had done before, he didn't want to use any
formula."
Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival,
hailed a director whose films have influenced generations of
film-makers.
"He hit hard from the start with his short films in the
1950s and when the Nouvelle Vague arrived, he was sort of a big
brother."
