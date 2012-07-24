* Hypermarket groups using Drives to gain market share
* Nearly 1,500 Drives in France, Carrefour catching up
* Drive, a free service, mostly a French phenomenon
* Jury out on right Drive format, profitability unclear
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, July 24 Every Friday night once her three
children are tucked up in bed, Caroline Alovisetti orders the
family's weekly shopping online.
The next day, her husband drives 15 minutes to a warehouse
operated by hypermarket retailer Leclerc outside Nimes in
southern France to pick up the goods, a free service where all
he has to do is open the car boot.
Alovisetti used to do her shopping at a Carrefour
hypermarket but she now buys "everything except meat, fruit and
vegetables" at the Drive.
The Drive service is a French retailing phenomenon, growing
fast as retailers grab what they see as a shortcut to market
share even though its profitability is unclear and its success
may eat into sales at traditional hypermarket stores.
"Having it is no guarantee of success but not having it is a
handicap," said Frederic Valette, head of Retail Insights at
market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.
French retailers had 1,486 Drive centres on July 1, adding
107 in the previous month, research firm A3 distrib/Editions
Dauvers' data showed. Sales are set to rise to 5 billion euros
($6 billion) by 2015 from 1 billion now, according to Kantar,
tripling its share of the consumer goods market to 6.1 percent.
MUSHROOMING
Hypermarket group Auchan opened the first Drive in 2000 in
northern France but Leclerc leads the pack with more than 200
Drives and Carrefour, Europe's No. 1 retailer, has been catching
up fast.
Carrefour opened its first Drive two years ago but had 127
as of July 10, opening 67 in the second quarter alone. It has
now overtaken rival Casino, which has about 117.
Carrefour is targeting 150-200 Drives by the end of 2012,
while Leclerc is aiming for 300 by end-2012 and 400 by 2015.
Drives are estimated to need five to ten times less
investment than a conventional store, Gildas Aitamer, an analyst
at research firm PlanetRetail, said.
Because the outlets are often dedicated warehouses, closed
to the public, the company does not need a hard-to-get retail
licence, and with a more limited product offering, stock flow is
optimised. A dedicated warehouse also employs far fewer staff.
Profitability levels at Drives remain unclear. Prices are
mostly the same as in the stores as there is no charge for the
service and there is no potential for shoppers' impulse buying.
Analysts and retailers say different types of Drives have
very distinct business models.
The cheapest model for a retailer, known as "picking", sees
hypermarket staff shop on behalf of the customer, leaving goods
at a collection point. Dominated by Systeme U with about 450, it
is also the main model for Carrefour, Casino, and Intermarche.
Another model involves a dedicated warehouse adjoining an
existing store, and the third is a standalone or solo warehouse
either on the same plot of land or a different site.
The majority of these are operated by Leclerc or Auchan and
they are more capital intensive as the retailer has to build a
warehouse, fit it out and hire dedicated staff. Industry
insiders say the cost of a "picking" Drive can be
200,000-300,000 euros, rising to 1-2 million for a solo Drive.
Which Drive model is best has divided opinion. Casino sees
solo Drives as too capital intensive and wants them to
complement its hypermarkets. Systeme U targets 1,000 solo Drives
in five years, and Leclerc sees solo Drives as the future.
"When you have employees shopping for the client in a store
of over 10,000 square metres, you waste time," said Christophe
Bacot, who runs a Leclerc Drive in Verdun. Staff in a standalone
warehouse of 1,000-2,000 sq m (yards) work much faster, he said.
One concern is how much Drives will cannibalise sales from
retailers' own traditional hypermarkets.
A quarter of a Leclerc Drive's sales are snatched away from
Leclerc stores but 75 percent come from rivals, Bacot said.
"Retailers bet consumers will re-invest time saved with the
Drive in other purchases in the hypermarkets. But for that, you
need to reinvent the hypermarket to give consumers a good reason
to return to the store," said Kantar's Valette.
Federique Bocquier, a 38-year-old engineer who lives in Erce
Pres Liffe in Brittany, used to shop at the nearby Intermarche
but now picks up almost everything at the Auchan ChronoDrive on
her way home from work. For cheese and fruit, she visits the
village grocer when collecting her children after school.
Asked whether she ever goes back to Intermarche, she said:
"When I need something I can't find in the Drive like a skipping
rope for my daughter."
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
