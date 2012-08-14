BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
PIERREFEU-DU-VAR, France Aug 14 French President Francois Hollande said his Socialist government would do all that was needed to ensure law and order prevailed after rioting overnight in the northern city of Amiens.
"Interior Minister Manuel Valls will go to Amiens immediately ... to say there once again that the state will mobilise all its resources to combat this violence.
"Our priority is security which means that the next budget will include additional resources for the gendarmerie and the police," Hollande said.
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.