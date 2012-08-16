PARIS Aug 16 French police arrested at least
four people after riots this week in the northern town of Amiens
in which 17 officers were injured, the first people they have
detained so far, local authorities said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the local prefect's office said four
people aged between 15 and 30 were detained in an overnight
swoop in connection with arson, robbery and trafficking stolen
goods.
Thomas Lavielle, an official at the prefect's office,
earlier told BFM TV that five youths had been arrested in an
operation in the north of the city.
A massive police presence restored calm to Amiens on
Wednesday after two days of disturbances in which youths burned
cars, a sports centre and a nursery school.
The unrest underscored the challenges facing Socialist
President Francois Hollande, whose bitter attacks on the
domestic security policy of his conservative predecessor Nicolas
Sarkozy help him win power in May.