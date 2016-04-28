A police officer stands in front of the Chanel shop after a robbery on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A private security officer stands in front of the Chanel shop after a robbery on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A car torched during a robbery is seen in front of the Chanel shop on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A car torched during a shop robbery at the Chanel shop on the Avenue Montaigne is lifted to be removed in Paris, France, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Thieves used a 4X4 early Thursday morning to ram their way through the security grill of a Chanel store in central Paris in the latest brazen robbery on a luxury store in the French capital.

Local press said thieves made off with handbags worth several thousand euros (dollars), leaving the 4x4 burning outside the store in the Avenue Montaigne, one of the swankiest shopping streets in the world.

There has been a series of high-profile robberies on luxury stores in central Paris in recent years often targeting prestigious jewellery or watch boutiques at some of Paris' most exclusive addresses.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)