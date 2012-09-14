* British royal family says suing Closer magazine over
By Catherine Bremer and Alessandra Prentice
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's royal family
began legal action against a French magazine on Friday for a
"grotesque" breach of privacy after it published topless
photographs of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton.
Celebrity gossip magazine Closer published a dozen shots of
the Duchess of Cambridge on holiday in southern France as she
slipped off her bikini top, relaxed on a sun lounger and at one
point pulled down the back of her bikini bottoms while William
rubbed sun cream on her lower back.
"St James's Palace confirms that legal proceedings for
breach of privacy have been commenced today in France by the
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge against the publishers of Closer
Magazine France," the couple's office said in a statement.
A court in Nanterre near Paris said the royal couple's
lawyer had filed a motion to expedite the procedure, and
Closer's publishers would be heard on Monday.
Under the headline "Oh my God!", the photos show the couple,
whose regal yet natural conduct since their April wedding has
won them fans worldwide, soaking up the sun on the balcony of a
19th century hunting lodge, oblivious to lurking paparazzi.
The spread is a blow to Buckingham Palace as it tries to
move on from a scandal over naked shots of Prince Harry that
tarred an image bolstered by William and Kate's wedding, the
Queen's 2012 Diamond Jubilee and her Olympic Games appearance.
While Closer defended its decision to publish the
photographs, a royal spokesperson said it had upset the royal
couple, who are currently touring southeast Asia.
"Their Royal Highnesses have been hugely saddened to learn
that a French publication and a photographer have invaded their
privacy in such a grotesque and totally unjustifiable manner," a
spokesperson for St James's Palace said.
"Their Royal Highnesses had every expectation of privacy in
the remote house. It is unthinkable that anyone should take such
photographs, let alone publish them."
British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman also said
the royal couple should be entitled to their privacy.
Closer's editor-in-chief Laurence Pieau described the photos
as a "beautiful series" that showed a couple in love and were in
no way degrading. She said the magazine had more intimate shots
from the same series that it opted not to publish.
"There's been an over-reaction to these photos. What we see
is a young couple, who just got married, who are very much in
love, who are splendid," Pieau told French BFM television.
"She's a real 21st century princess," she added: "It's a
young woman who is topless, the same as you can see on any beach
in France or around the world."
WINDSORS TAKE THEIR CLOTHES OFF
Closer is published by Mondadori, an Italian
company partly owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi and chaired by his daughter Marina. Lawyers said it
is likely to find the case difficult to defend, although profits
from the issue would likely far exceed any fine faced, probably
just a few thousand euros.
"It's without a doubt an invasion of privacy," said
Christopher Mesnooh, a U.S. lawyer who practices in France.
"They were on vacation in a friend's chateau. There was no
expectation the press would be there. So visibly they have been
damaged by the fact the pictures were taken and it is likely a
French court would rule in that direction."
The publication -- which set off a stream of mostly angry
commentary on twitter -- reopens a debate over the privacy of
Britain's royal family and the freedom of the press weeks after
a U.S. website published grainy photos of William's younger
brother Harry cavorting naked in a Las Vegas hotel room.
"Harry started the fashion: these days the Windsors take
their clothes off," the French magazine quipped in the photo
spread, which it claimed as a world exclusive on the couple's
mini-vacation in early September.
William and his younger brother Harry are the sons of
heir-to-the-throne Charles, whose 86-year-old mother Queen
Elizabeth has enjoyed enormous popularity in her diamond jubilee
year.
Many in Britain felt there was a difference between exposing
laddish antics by a royal in Las Vegas and intruding on William
and Kate's private holiday.
"If she had taken her top off during a public engagement, it
would be fair game, but they were on holiday, having personal
time and so deserve privacy," said Shelley Brunton, 22, an
office receptionist in London's financial district.
The editor of the Sun tabloid, the only British paper to run
the nude Prince Harry photos, said that for the same reason it
would not publish the shots of Kate. "The Sun has no intention
of breaching the royal couple's privacy by publishing these
intrusive pictures," editor Dominic Mohan said.
A torrent of twitter commentary on both sides of the Channel
mostly chided Closer for running the shots.
"Utter disgrace that a mid-market French rag has invaded
Kate Middleton's privacy like this. Gutter press morality,"
tweeted billionaire media magnate Evgeny Lebedev, who owns
British daily The Independent and London's Evening Standard.
"ANGER AND DISBELIEF"
The photos of Harry stained a positive image the Royal
family has carefully crafted as it worked to turn the page on
Princess Diana's death in 1997 and a raft of scandals at the
time including Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson having her
toes sucked by a U.S. businessman as she sunbathed topless.
Royal sources said the photo spread felt like a flashback to
the paparazzi chases of Princess Diana, William's mother, making
it even more painful for him. "There is a feeling of anger and
disbelief," one source said. "We feel there has been a red line
crossed with regard to publishing these images."
"Have the paparazzi learnt nothing from Diana's death,"
Britain's MailOnline tweeted.
William and Kate were staying at the Chateau d'Autet near
Aix-en-Provence in the Luberon region, whose picture-postcard
villages, rolling lavender fields and vineyards have made it a
favourite getaway spot for wealthy foreigners.
At one point the Duchess, clearly recognisable in the
slightly fuzzy images, stands up and partly peels down her
bikini bottoms as William rubs sun lotion on her back.
"The last time we saw Kate and William on a balcony it was
for their wedding. But they had more clothes on," reads one
photo caption. Another says: "People always say she doesn't need
to dress up to look good. Well ... Kate is proving this."
Many in France -- where topless sunbathing is commonplace
and Britain's royals are regarded with a mixture of fascination
and bemusement given the French deposed their last monarch in
1870 -- could not see what all the fuss was all about.
"It doesn't shock me at all," said a newspaper vendor called
Sylvie, selling the magazine in central Paris. "Like any woman
in a private place, she should be able to do what she likes."