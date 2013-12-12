* "We're abandoned" say country folk
* Losing out in transport, healthcare, infrastructure
* Village mayors fear for future of their communities
By Alexandria Sage
SOUSCEYRAC, France, Dec 12 The first thing a
visitor to this rural French village sees upon entering town are
road signs pointing the way out.
The sprawling parking lot that is Sousceyrac's main square
is mostly empty on a weekday afternoon. The tourist information
office, post office and bull semen cooperative are closed, and
the rumble of hay and lumber trucks passing through town without
stopping adds to the air of isolation.
The economic handicaps plaguing this community of 930 people
on the foothills of the southern Massif Central are many. Mobile
phone service is spotty, the hospital is an hour's drive away,
the butcher and the bank are gone. Even the pizza lady,
Paulette, is throwing in the towel.
For decades, France has fretted about its "banlieues" - the
racially mixed population belts around its major cities which,
for many, became synonymous with delinquency and deprivation.
But while 42 billion euros ($57 billion) has been pumped
over the past decade into cities and suburbs for social housing
and other initiatives aimed at appeasing discontent,
country-dwellers say some rural areas have been relegated to
second-tier status, with a growing lack of essential public
services.
"It's not a gap, it's a schism! Here in Sousceyrac I can't
even receive a text message. We're behind on everything here,"
rails local man Fabien Faure. "How do you get people to come
here if even the phone doesn't work? Guess what? You won't."
Rural discontent is growing, as violent protests in Brittany
have shown. And though a sluggish economy gives him little room
to salve country folks' gripes with state largesse, President
Francois Hollande can ill afford to scorn France's substantial
rural vote as his approval ratings hit record lows.
The rural blight clashes with images of sunlit peasant idyll
that draw summer tourists by the million and which remain
central to the earthy self-image of a nation whose forebears
mostly quit the land for the towns generations ago. But whether
governments in Paris can reverse the decline is far from clear.
Just outside Sousceyrac, where rich pasture land on rolling
granite hills has sustained generations, livestock farmer
Maurice Labrousse said rural dwellers feel abandoned.
"It makes me scared. I feel like life in the countryside is
over," said Labrousse, who has so far survived a wave of farm
closures. Since 2000 a third of farms have disappeared from the
Lot department where Sousceyrac lies, either sold to larger
entities or now left fallow.
"We're not forgotten when it comes to taxes, but we are for
services. We're good enough to pay for road works, but not to
have basic services," he said. "Better to live in the city. It's
a shame and I'm against it but that's the way it is."
COMING UP SHORT
With more territory than any other European Union state,
France is nearly twice the size of the continent's economic
power Germany with a population 20 percent smaller, creating
costly problems for the distribution of public services. By an
EU measure, France has double the proportion of people living in
the countryside than Germany and 10 times that of Britain.
But urban dwellers - 78 percent of the population living on
22 percent of the land - are better rewarded than their rural
counterparts. Rural mayors note that a special state grant to
localities, worth nearly 7 billion euros last year, provides 64
euros per head in the country, half what city dwellers receive.
"Rural areas always come up short in the balance," said
Cedric Szabo, director of the French Rural Mayors Association.
Successive governments, mindful of riots and tensions in the
suburbs surrounding prosperous cities, have struggled to address
the latest chapter in the long decline of rural France.
Tapping into the discontent, far-right National Front leader
Marine Le Pen did a "Tour de France of the Forgotten" to rural
zones earlier this year that passed through the Lot.
A 2009 report on rural poverty for the conservative
government that preceded Hollande's Socialists said the limited
attention given to poor healthcare and transport access, housing
and jobs resulted in entrenched problems.
Hopes that the creation that year of a minister for rural
areas might bring improvements were dashed when the post was
scrapped again the following year.
For Sousceyrac mayor Francis Laborie, the goal is to "fight
to make sure we're less forgotten".
"In France who are we governed by? We're governed by city
people," he said. "You can see that country folk come second."
Worrying rural mayors is a local government reorganisation
that will halve the number of the lowest level authorities, the
communes, from the current 36,682 - a figure that accounts for
40 percent of all the municipal entities in the EU.
Mayors say that mergers will mean they will no longer be
able to steward the futures of their towns, their authority over
roads and schools going to out-of-town officials.
"We're going to be eaten up by the big communities," said
Laborie. "It's going to accentuate the feeling of isolation."
The government says shaking up a system little changed since
Napoleon will help spread resources more evenly and do away with
costly duplication of effort among local officials who sometimes
provide services to barely a few hundred people.
Sousceyrac is relatively lucky - it still has a bakery, two
schools, a few cafes and even a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Worse hit are northern areas where industrial decline and
population exodus have left land derelict and towns gutted.
But put aside Sousceyrac's clean air and gentle landscape,
and bitter realities remain. One in two jobs are in public
services, the largest employer is a retirement home since a
textile factory shut in 2008, and the population is steadily
declining. It is now less than half what it was a century ago.
"It's the beginning of the end for Sousceyrac," said Pascal
Deleris, an out-of-work mechanic, who expects more businesses to
shut and friends to leave town. "It's not what it was."
MANY COWS, FEW DOCTORS
National nostalgia for the soil that made France rich and
powerful throughout history remains strong. The annual Paris
farm fair is a fixture in the calendar for politicians keen to
burnish their rural credentials by posing beside a long-lashed
dairy cow or sampling farmhouse cheeses and charcuterie.
But to many in the country, that is just for show.
"For 30 years I've heard the politicians say rural life is
important, we can't let it disappear, it would be the end of
France," said Jacques Andurand, mayor of nearby Aynac. "I have
the feeling, and I'm not alone, that it's a load of hot air."
And yet, for all the problems, the long depopulation of the
countryside has reversed in recent years, as people seek refuge
from high rents in towns. Between 1999-2007, 9 percent growth in
the rural population was double that in urban areas.
A bigger rural vote may tempt politicians to do more.
"Growth ... has to come, first and foremost, from investing
in these areas which for too long have been left behind
economically," said Szabo, noting the rise in population.
One problem area remains healthcare. Nearly a fifth of
French people live a long way from a general practice doctor and
seeing a specialist is even more difficult, creating what a
French Senate report this year called a threat to the "equality
among citizens" that is a founding tenet of the republic.
While there is no national shortage of doctors, the newly
qualified shun rural areas where, for example, it can be hard
for working spouses to find jobs, local officials say. As an
older generation of family doctors retires, that is a problem.
"It's over for doctors like us. I'm among the last," said
Alain Ducoq, 67, of Leyme, southwest of Sousceyrac. "By 2015
there won't be any more doctors around here."
Mayors in nearby towns are sceptical of a government plan to
tempt young doctors to the countryside by subsidising their pay
for two years. They think isolation and long hours will
ultimately take their toll. Access to hospital is also fraught.
The area hit headlines last year when a woman lost her baby
en route to a maternity clinic over an hour's drive away.
THE PHONE DOESN'T RING
If healthcare is a matter of life and death, poor telecoms
service is an economic strain. A lack of high-speed Internet is
the biggest handicap for rural areas today, Szabo said.
Internet working and flexible hours create possibilities for
urbanites to ply their trades from homes in the country - but
not if they find themselves cut off when they get there.
France has issued licences for 4G mobile phone networks - a
new generation technology that provides high-speed Internet on
the move - without requiring winning bidders to start building
in rural areas first, something Germany has done.
An alternative approach to encouraging firms to build 4G
relay stations in the countryside - letting them share costs and
radio frequencies among themselves - has not, however, had the
hoped-for effect. While French cities are tuning in to 4G, in
Sousceyrac even old-fashioned cellphones are a problem.
"I can't do my work! The phone doesn't work!" said
Jean-Louis Trin, a cattle dealer who echoes a common gripe. Even
the gendarmes cannot use cellphones at work, said mayor Laborie.
Such brakes on economic development keep both entrepreneurs
and employees at bay. A major regional employer, the Andros jam
factory in nearby Biars-sur-Cere, struggles to find executives
willing to move with their families to the area, said Laborie.
Social workers say poorer urban families who move to the
country for lower rents often get a shock, finding fuelling a
car and heating draughty old houses can offset the savings.
And while the area is picturesque enough to draw tourists,
seasonal income for local people reliant on them quickly
evaporates. "It's idyllic in the summer but catastrophic in the
winter," said Michel Labrunie of charity Secours Catholique.
Some small towns are finding creative ways to stay vibrant.
Aynac purchased the 17th-century chateau in town, re-selling it
for what is hoped to be a bed and breakfast to lure tourists.
Nearby Mayrinhac-Lentour bought the last remaining store in
town and turned it into a multi-purpose business - inn, bar,
restaurant, tobacco shop, bread depot and grocery store.
And many residents of Sousceyrac say despite the handicaps,
isolation and frustrations, they wouldn't live anywhere else.
Trin, the third generation of cattle traders, says he feels
"privileged" to live in the countryside, but says its dwellers
feel a world apart from France's city folk.
"People don't care," he said. "They're going to start
throwing peanuts to us. Like at the zoo."
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Editing by Mark John and Alastair Macdonald)