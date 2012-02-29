PARIS Feb 29 Paris Mayor Bernard Delanoe
has described a Russian Orthodox church to be built along the
River Seine as an example of "hodgepodge architecture" not
worthy to be on display near the Eiffel Tower.
Delanoe said the project - a gleaming white church with five
traditional golden domes topped by an wavy glass roof linking it
to a nearby Russian spiritual and cultural centre - was
"mediocre architecture conceived in haste".
The project, whose design was chosen in an international
architectural competition, was agreed in 2010 by Presidents
Nicolas Sarkozy of France and Dmitry Medvedev of Russia.
Moscow has already purchased a plot of land for it on the
left bank of the Seine, just across the river from the tunnel
where Britain's Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.
"I want to express my very firm opposition to this project
conceived by the French and Russian states without the agreement
of the city of Paris," Delanoe said in a statement this week.
"I would like UNESCO, the guardian of the banks of the
Seine, to get involved so no permission can be given without the
endorsement of international experts," he said.
Paris-based UNESCO, the United Nations Education, Scientific
and Cultural Organisation, has granted world heritage status to
the banks of the Seine and the various styles of French
architecture adorning them.
Delanoe's statement on Monday said the project's "hodgepodge
architecture displays an ostentatiousness unsuited to a UNESCO
world heritage site, or one within view of the Eiffel Tower".
A Russian presidential spokesman in Moscow said the Paris
mayor could not block the decision made by the French president.
"This is his personal opinion ... and it has no legal
significance," Viktor Khrekov told RIA-Novosti news agency on
Tuesday.
With its 165 million members, the Russian Orthodox Church is
the second-largest in Christianity after the 1.3-billion strong
Roman Catholic Church. It has been playing an increasingly
active role at home and abroad since the end of Soviet communism
in 1991.
(Reporting By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)