PARIS, April 22 French President Francois
Hollande on Wednesday explicitly evoked the cancellation and
reimbursement of a frozen contract to sell Mistral helicopter
carriers to Russia two days before meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Paris suspended the delivery of the warships last year
after Europe decided to impose sanctions against Russia over the
separatist conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
"On the Mistrals, all options will be addressed," Hollande
told journalists after meeting Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko. Hollande and Putin are due to meet on Friday in
Armenia.
"At the moment, as I have said, the Mistral delivery is not
possible in the current context," Hollande added.
"If the ships aren't delivered, I don't see how they can be
paid for, it's a pretty simple principle ... Under various
scenarios, you have payment or reimbursement."
Last week, Putin said Moscow would not impose penalties
against France over a failure to fulfil the 1.2 billion euro
($1.29 billion) contract but said all costs incurred by Russia
should be reimbursed by Paris.
France has come under pressure from Western allies such as
the United States and Poland not to go ahead with the
deliveries, which risks putting the contract in legal limbo.
Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said in January he
was "counting on" France cancelling the Russian Mistral contract
outright.
Officials from both sides have denied a direct link between
the Mistrals and Poland's decision on Tuesday to name the
Caracal EC725 of Airbus Helicopters its preferred choice in a $3
billion utility helicopter tender, dropping U.S. and Italian
competitors.
Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters
at a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday: "The Mistrals matter could
be touched on at the meeting in Yerevan (Armenia) though there
are many other questions to discuss, above all Ukraine."
Separately, a French diplomatic source familiar with the
negotiations said the Mistral deal was "in the hands of lawyers"
looking for a way out acceptable for both parties.
