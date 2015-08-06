PARIS Aug 6 The total cost to France of
reimbursing Russia for cancelling two warship contracts will be
less than 1.2 billion euros, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian said on Thursday.
Le Drian said on radio RTL the initial price for the two
Mistral helicopter carrier warships had been 1.2 billion euros,
but France will have to pay less than that because the ships
were not been finished and the contract was suspended.
"Talks between President Putin and President Francois
Hollande have concluded yesterday. There is no further dispute
on the matter," he said.
He added there were no further penalties to pay over the
contract, which was cancelled because of Russia's role in the
Ukraine conflict.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Larry King)