PARIS Aug 6 The total cost to France of
reimbursing Russia for cancelling two warship contracts will be
less than 1.2 billion euros, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian said on Thursday.
Le Drian said on radio RTL the initial price for the two
Mistral helicopter carrier warships had been 1.2 billion euros,
but France will have to pay less than that because the ships
were not been finished and the contract was suspended.
"Talks between President Putin and President Francois
Hollande have concluded yesterday. There is no further dispute
on the matter," he said.
He added that the discussions had been held in an amiable
way and that there were no further penalties to pay over the
contract, which was cancelled because of Russia's role in the
Ukraine conflict.
"Russia will be reimbursed euro for euro for the financial
commitments taken for these ships," he said, adding that the
ships are now fully owned by the French state.
In exchange for the reimbursements, France will have full
freedom to do whatever it wants with the two undelivered
vessels, which contain some Russian technology, according to
statements from Hollande's office and Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Wednesday.
Le Drian said that France, whose navy already has three
Mistral warships, would look for other buyers for the two ships.
"I am convinced there will be other buyers. Already a number
of countries have expressed an interest for these two ships," he
said.
Canada and Singapore have been mentioned as potential
buyers. So has Egypt, which has just bought French fighter jets
and naval frigates.
The ships' builder, state-backed DCNS, said last month it
was spending at least 1 million euros ($1.1 million) a month to
hold on to them.
DCNS is 35 percent owned by defence group Thales
and 64 percent by the French state.
France last year suspended the Mistral contract, dating from
2011, after coming under pressure from its Western allies over
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The long-discussed French sale was Moscow's first major
Western arms purchase in the two decades since the fall of the
Soviet Union. Nicolas Sarkozy, who was France's president when
the order was struck, had hailed the signing of the contract as
evidence the Cold War was over.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Larry King)