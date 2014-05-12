PARIS May 12 France will press ahead with a 1.2
billion-euro ($1.66 billion) contract to sell helicopter
carriers to Russia because cancelling the deal would do more
damage to Paris than to Moscow, French diplomatic sources said
on Monday.
France has come under pressure from Washington and some
European partners to reconsider its supply of high-tech military
hardware to Moscow. It had said it would review the deal in
October - but not before.
However, French diplomatic sources said on Monday the 2011
contract with Russia for two Mistral helicopter carriers, with
an option for two more, would not be part of a third round of
sanctions against Moscow.
"The Mistrals are not part of the third level of sanctions.
They will be delivered. The contract has been paid and there
would be financial penalties for not delivering it.
"It would be France that is penalised. It's too easy to say
France has to give up on the sale of the ships. We have done our
part."
The Russian defence ministry warned France in March it would
have to repay the cost of the contract and additional penalties
if it cancelled the deal.
Russia's Mistral purchase would give it access to advanced
technology, alarming some of France's NATO allies.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on
May 8 that she had qualms about the deal after several U.S.
lawmakers demanded Washington put pressure on France to send a
strong message to Russia.
The long-discussed French sale was Moscow's first major
foreign arms purchase in the two decades since the fall of the
Soviet Union. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy had hailed the
signing of the Mistral contract as evidence the Cold War was
over. It has created about 1,000 jobs in France.
A French government source said at no point had the U.S.
officially expressed any concern over the sale, adding that the
carriers would not be delivered with any weaponry.
"We are not delivering armed warships, but only the frame of
the ship," the source said.
The first carrier, the Vladivostok, is due to be delivered
by the last quarter of 2014. The second, named Sebastopol after
the Crimean seaport, is supposed to be delivered by 2016.
