By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS/BAKU, May 12 France will press ahead with
a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.66 billion) contract to sell Mistral
helicopter carriers to Russia because cancelling the deal would
do more damage to Paris than to Moscow, French diplomatic
sources said on Monday.
France's move illustrates the limitations of European Union
sanctions meant to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea
and dissuade Moscow from intervening in east Ukraine.
The United States has been pressing France, Germany and
Britain to take a tougher line against Russia. For France, this
would mean at least delaying the Mistral contract. For Britain,
closing its mansions and bank vaults to magnates close to
Russian President Vladimir Putin. For Germany, initiating
gradual steps to reduce dependency on Russian gas.
France had said it would review the deal in October - but
not before. However, French diplomatic sources
said on Monday the 2011 contract with Russia for two Mistral
helicopter carriers, with an option for two more, would not be
part of a third round of sanctions against Moscow.
"The Mistrals are not part of the third level of sanctions.
They will be delivered. The contract has been paid and there
would be financial penalties for not delivering it.
"It would be France that is penalised. It's too easy to say
France has to give up on the sale of the ships. We have done our
part."
The Russian defence ministry warned Paris in March it would
have to repay the cost of the contract and additional penalties
if it cancelled the deal.
European ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday discussed
what would trigger more hard-hitting economic sanctions on the
Russian economy with big EU powers Germany, France and Britain
all threatening tougher action against Moscow if it undermined
the May 25 Ukrainian presidential election.
WASHINGTON "CONCERNED"
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on
May 8 that she had qualms about the French deal after several
U.S. lawmakers demanded Washington put pressure on France to
send a strong message to Russia.
Russia agreed to buy the Mistrals, giving it access to
advanced technology. This alarmed some of France's NATO allies
at the time, especially in the aftermath of Russia's 2008 war
with Georgia.
"We have regularly and consistently expressed our concerns
about this sale, even before we had the latest Russian actions,
and we will continue to do so," Nuland told the House Foreign
Affairs Committee, setting up a potentially uncomfortable
meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in Washington on Tuesday.
U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to raise the issue
with President Francois Hollande when he attends the D-Day
commemorations in Normandy next month.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said last week
he believed the European Union should include an arms embargo in
any new round of sanctions on Russia.
Officials have suggested Paris could look to sell the ships
to a different buyer or without the technology. One official
also said there were provisions under World Trade Organisation
rules that enable countries to break contracts under such
circumstances.
The long-discussed French sale was Moscow's first major
foreign arms purchase in the two decades since the fall of the
Soviet Union. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy had hailed the
signing of the Mistral contract as evidence the Cold War was
over. It has created about 1,000 jobs in France.
A French government source said at no point had the U.S.
officially expressed any concern over the sale, adding that the
carriers would not be delivered with any weaponry.
"We are not delivering armed warships, but only the frame of
the ship," the source said.
The first carrier, the Vladivostok, is due to be delivered
by the last quarter of 2014. The second, named Sebastopol after
the Crimean seaport, is supposed to be delivered by 2016.
About 400 Russian sailors are due to come to France in June
to receive training for the Mistral. The carriers can hold up to
16 helicopters, such as Russia's Ka-50/52s.
