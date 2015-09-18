RENNES, France, Sept 18 France's agriculture
minister will try to get Moscow to lift its ban on European
Union pork, imposed in January 2014 after African swine fever
was found in Lithuania, when he visits Russia next month.
"I was invited by the Russian (agriculture) minister to a
show and I will go next month to Russia to exchange views, open
doors on the sanitary embargo," Stephane Le Foll told reporters
on Friday at a livestock fair in the French city of Rennes.
France, the EU's third largest pig meat producer, tried to
get Russia to lift the part of the ban covering live pigs, offal
and fat through talks between veterinary officials this year.
But an initial deal stalled after countries such as Poland
criticised the move as breaking EU unity and Russia's veterinary
services broke off discussions.
The EU has called Russia's ban disproportionate, saying that
after the disease was detected in two wild boars immediate
action prevented spread of the fever, which is devastating to
pigs but does not affect humans.
The European Commission, the EU executive, opened a dispute
at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the ban last year.
EU pork exports to Russia were worth about 1.4 billion euros
($1.6 billion) in 2013. The ban cut the EU's total pork exports
by a quarter, causing a severe impact on the pig industry due to
a fall in prices and an oversupply of pork within the bloc.
Le Foll has been facing protests from farmers, mainly from
the meat and dairy sectors hit by slow demand and low prices.
About 1,500 tractors drove through Paris this month to demand
more government action to stem the crisis.
($1 = 0.8748 euros)
