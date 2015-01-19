PARIS Jan 19 Russia's veterinary services agreed to lift an embargo on French live pigs, offal and fat imposed at European Union level in early 2014 after an outbreak of African swine fever hit the Eastern part of the bloc, the farm ministry said on Monday.

"With this agreement in principle now obtained and the possibility for Member States(...)to negotiate health conditions with Russia, the resemption in exports may be effective in the coming weeks," it said in a statement.

The ministry told Reuters said other EU countries had signed similar agreements but did not say which.

French pork producers, which have also been hit by a broader embargo on Western foodstuffs announced in August, have pointed a loss of 500 million euros due to the bans. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)