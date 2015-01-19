(Adds details, background)
PARIS Jan 19 Russia's veterinary services has
agreed to lift a ban on French live pigs, offal and fat imposed
a year ago after an outbreak of African swine fever in the east
of the European Union, the French farm ministry said.
Russia imposed the ban on EU pork products early in 2014
following the disease outbreak. This was not part of Moscow's
embargo in August on food imports from western countries, worth
$9 billion a year, in response to U.S. and EU sanctions on
Russia for its role in the Ukraine crisis.
The French farm ministry said in a statement on Monday the
resumption of exports could take place in the coming weeks.
It said other EU countries had signed similar agreements
with Russia on lifting part of the swine fever-related ban but
did not say which ones.
In Moscow, Russia's veterinary service, the Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance Service, was not able to confirm
immediately whether it had reached an agreement with France or
other EU states.
Its spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters the service
also discussed the issue with other EU countries, including
Italy and Denmark.
"Some other countries want to join them (France, Italy and
Denmark), all of them are located far from outbreaks of ASF
(African swine fever) in Eastern Europe," he said.
French pork producers have estimated they face losses of 500
million euros ($578 million) as a result of the bans.
The farm ministry said Russia represented a market of 100
million euros for French pig farmers. A spokesman said 70
percent of French pig fat was exported to Russia before the
embargo.
Russia is one of the world's leading importers of edible
offals such as head meat, liver, heart, kidney, and tongue.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz, Additional
reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow. Editing by Jane Merriman)