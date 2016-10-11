MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will not visit Paris next week or meet his French and German
counterparts for separate talks on the Syria crisis, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The President made the decision to cancel his visit,"
Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "The President
noted that he is ready to visit Paris at a time convenient for
(French President) Hollande. We will wait for this convenient
time to come."
Putin's cancellation is the latest deterioration in ties
between Moscow and the West after Russia vetoed a French-drafted
United Nations Security Council resolution on Syria.
Paris' growing anger at events in the rebel-held areas of
Syria's Aleppo had led them to reconsider whether to host Putin
on Oct. 19.
