PARIS/MOSCOW, July 13 A Russian court will hold
a preliminary hearing on the death of the ex-boss of French oil
major Total on Thursday, a judge said, paving the way for a
possible trial of airport employees almost two years after the
magnate's jet crashed at a Moscow airport.
Christophe de Margerie, the chief executive of France's
largest listed company, was killed in October 2014 along with
three air crew when his jet hit a snow plough just as it was
taking off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport in the middle of the
night.
Five airport employees, including the driver of the snow
plough who emerged unscathed from the crash, were placed under
investigation for breach of airport safety, a source close to
the case has said.
Overseeing multi-billion-dollar Total investments in the
resource-rich country, the charismatic Margerie was a staunch
defender of Russia and its energy policies.
His death occurred just as the conflict in Ukraine was
raising tensions with the West to levels not seen since the Cold
War, triggering economic sanctions against Moscow.
A Moscow judge said a preliminary hearing behind closed
doors would be held on Thursday afternoon.
"The date of the trial itself will depend on how we proceed
tomorrow," Judge Konstantin Shelepov of the Solntsevo District
Court in Moscow told Reuters.
A trial has been postponed several times and Russia's IAC
civil aviation investigative body has yet to release its report
about the crash, which critics say exposed the country's patchy
air safety record.
"The fact they're doing that during the summer holiday shows
they want the trial to be done with quickly, with the least
amount of publicity possible," said Muriel Boselli, author of a
posthumous biography of Margerie and a former Reuters reporter.
Boselli's book raises questions over the slowness of the
investigation, inconsistencies in accounts of what happened on
the night of Margerie's death.
IATA figures for 2015 showed an improvement in the safety
record of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which
groups Russia and other former Soviet republics, compared with
the previous four years, but it remains the world's second most
dangerous region for air passengers behind Africa.
(Reporting by Michel Rose in Paris and Dmitry Solovyov in
Moscow; Editing by Andrew Callus and Gareth Jones)