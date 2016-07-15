MOSCOW, July 15 A Russian court will on July 28
start the trial of airport staff charged in the death of
Christophe Margerie, the head of French oil major Total who was
killed when his jet collided with a snow plough in a Moscow
airport, Russian media reported on Friday.
Lawyers for the five airport employees who are defendants in
the case asked the court on Thursday to send the case back to
prosecutors, saying the investigation had missed crucial
evidence. But the judge rejected those requests.
De Margerie was killed in October 2014 along with three air
crew when his jet hit the snow plough as it was taking off from
Moscow's Vnukovo airport in the middle of the night.
The trial has been postponed several times and Russia's IAC
civil aviation investigative body has yet to release its report
about the crash, which critics say exposed the country's patchy
air safety record.
