MOSCOW, July 28 Two Moscow airport workers
admitted responsibility on Thursday for the death of Christophe
de Margerie, the CEO of Total and a staunch defender of Russia's
energy policies, whose plane collided with a snow plough as it
was trying to take off.
The snow plough driver, Vladimir Martynenko, and duty
engineer Vladimir Ledenev - two of five suspects in the case -
both pleaded guilty to causing Margerie's death in October 2014.
That will make it difficult for the court to rule that
anything other than a breach of airport safety systems led to
Margerie's death.
His family has not publicly commented on the case.
The French energy group's chief executive, who died along
with three air crew, oversaw multi-billion-dollar Total
investments in Russia and was killed just as the conflict in
Ukraine raise tensions with the West to levels not seen since
the Cold War, triggering economic sanctions against Moscow.
Martynenko admitted in court that he had driven his snow
plough onto the runway, colliding with Margerie's jet. Ledenev,
who was in charge of the team of airport workers on the night of
the crash, pleaded guilty to failing to prevent the accident.
The three others charged in the case, all air traffic
controllers, pleaded innocent.
All five suspects were released from jail last year after
about 11 months inside.
