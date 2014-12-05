PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Dec 5 French aerospace group Safran named Philippe Petitcolin) as its next chief executive when chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Herteman retires next spring.
Herteman's chairman role will be awarded to current Finance Director Ross McInnes as the company returns to its previous structure with the chairman and CEO roles split, it said in a statement.
The announcement came immediately after a board meeting and resolved months of succession rumours at the maker of jet engines, plane and rocket parts, and biometric security systems.
Safran co-owns CFM International, the world's largest jet engine manufacturer based on the number of units sold, together with General Electric.
CFM engines power the Boeing 737 series and about half of the competing Airbus A320 fleet. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, writing by Tim Hepher)
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.