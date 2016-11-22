PARIS Nov 22 The French government ordered the
sale of a 1.39 percent stake in Safran but will remain
the defence and aerospace group's biggest shareholder, the APE
state holdings agency said on Tuesday.
The agency said in a statement that it had begun the process
of selling 5.8 million Safran shares in an accelerated placement
and would retain a 14 percent holding once the divestment was
complete, commanding 21.9 percent of voting rights.
A further 644,444 shares amounting to 0.15 percent of the
group's capital will subsequently be offered for sale to its
employees, the APE statement said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)